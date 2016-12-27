FIRE DAMAGES HOME IN PORT REPUBLIC

A report says a fire damaged a home on Christmas Eve in Port Republic. ShoreNewsToday.com reports that the smoke and flames broke out just after midnight on Christmas eve. There were no reports of any injuries. The fire was reported at 341 Chestnut Neck Road. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours dealing with the situation. While it is not official, authorities don’t believe the home will be able to be lived in.

