Thursday December 22nd 2016 06:36 PM
FINAL DENNIS TWP. COMMITTEE MEETING WITH MURPHY, O’CONNER

By on Dennis Township, Local News

The final Dennis Township Committee meeting for Mayor John Murphy and Deputy Mayor Brian O’Conner was held this week.  Both men decided not to seek re-election in the November election and they bow out of office at the end of the year.  Senator Jeff Van Drew attended the meeting and presented both Murphy and O’Conner with legislative resolutions that express the efforts of both elected officials.

