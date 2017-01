FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY IN GALLOWAY

A 52 year old woman was killed during a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township Wednesday morning. Police say Dorcas Frimpong of Atlantic City was walking across the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 39 year old Zeika Gomez of Galloway. Frimpong was struck by another vehicle, which didn’t stop. Some students at Absegami High School who were on a bus witnessed the fatal accident.

