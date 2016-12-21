Top News
ENOURMOUS FURNITURE STORE FIRE UNDER CONTROL IN NORTH JERSEY

Local News, New Jersey

It was a fire for the record books.  Fire officials in North Bergen say a five alarm fire that tore through the Kennedy Furniture Store in that community created flames and smoke that could be seen as far away as Secaucus.  A construction crew was working on the roof of the one story building when it caught fire.  Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes, there were no injuries.

