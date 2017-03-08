EHT POLICE GET TWO FOR STEALING

A pair of men were arrested for separate incidents involving theft in Egg Harbor Township on Friday. Police there say they took Andrew Watts, of Galloway Township, into custody for burglary, theft, and criminal trespass for an incident that took place on Naples Ave. in West Atlantic City. Also arrested was John Melchiondo, of Egg Harbor Township. He was charged for burglary, theft, possession of burglar tools, and weapon possession charges after being discovered by police at the Norms Dale Mobile Park. Both were placed in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Share this:



