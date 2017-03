EHT MAN KILLED AFTER VEHICLE HITS TREE

An Egg Harbor Township man died from injuries sustained during a traffic accident in Hamilton Township. Police say they responded to the intersection of Malaga Rd. and Jackson Rd. after a vehicle hit a tree. The early investigation found that Gregory Gellien Jr. was attempting to make a right turn when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Gellien Jr. was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

