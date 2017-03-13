DRIVER WASN’T WEARING SEATBELT IN SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

A single vehicle crash took place in Hamilton Township over the weekend. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Jason Dougherty (29) of Mays Landing, was traveling northbound on Elwood Road near milepost 4.1 and lost control after passing another motorist. The vehicle then left the roadway via the northbound shoulder where it struck a tree and rolled over. Dougherty was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was flown to Cooper University Hospital. Traffic was diverted around the scene for approximately three hours while the investigation was conducted and the debris was cleared.

