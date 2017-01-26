DRIVER DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DUMB BELL ON TURNPIKE

The New Jersey man who was struck by a dumb bell while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike on January 9th has died from his injuries. State Police announced the death of 75 year old Jack DeCarlo. Decarlo was driving on the Turnpike in South Jersey when a dumb bell came crashing through his windshield. So far, police have not been able to determine the origin of the dumb bell.
