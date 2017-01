DRBA APPROVES NEW CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

A new Capital Improvement Program was adopted by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The plan includes more than 100 infrastructure projects at the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May – Lewes Ferry, and the agency’s five regional aviation facilities. One of the projects slated for the Cape May – Lewes Ferry include Sandman Blvd. Rehabilitation for phase 2 work. The roadway improvements are necessary for maintaining expected levels of service for the approach roads to the Cape May Terminal.

