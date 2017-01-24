Top News
98.7 The Coast
Tuesday January 24th 2017 07:04 PM
You are at:»»»DOZENS SHOW UP TO OPPOSE NATURAL GAS PIPELINE IN PINELANDS
98.7 Local News

DOZENS SHOW UP TO OPPOSE NATURAL GAS PIPELINE IN PINELANDS

0
By on Cape May County, Local News

A very large turnout at a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss a natural gas pipeline that may be extended through the Pinelands to Upper Township.  The hearing was held in Pemberton Township where opponents to the pipeline carried signs and tried to shout down supporters.  South Jersey Gas wants to build the pipeline to the B.L. England Generating Station in Upper Township which would be converted from coal to gas.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


× three = 27