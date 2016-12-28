Some sealed documents from the Bridgegate trial could be exposed for all to see. A judge will make a ruling next month to decide whether to unseal the documents for all to see. Two associates of the Christie administration were found guilty on all nine charges for their role in the Bridgegate trial. A ruling on whether to open up those documents will be made on Jan. 17.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- HORIZON SUED OVER NEW HEALTH PLANS
- DOCUMENTS COULD BE UNSEALED FROM BRIDGEGATE NEXT MONTH
- BOARDWALK CLASSIC: LOWER GIRLS WIN, CUMBERLAND TAKES COLLEGE GAME
- COUNTY FREEHOLDER BOARD TO REORGANIZE ON JANUARY 5TH
- FATHER, ADULT SON FROM NJ KILLED IN NEW YORK ACCIDENT
- SPORTS: LOWER CAPE MAY BOYS THUMPED AT BASKETBALL CLASSIC
- MANHUNT CONTINUES FOR JEREMIAH MONELL
- FORMER ASSEMBLYMAN TO BE SENTENCED IN MID-JANUARY
- FIRE DAMAGES HOME IN PORT REPUBLIC
- CHANCE OF SNOW IS MINIMAL FOR OUR AREA THIS WEEK