DOCUMENTS COULD BE UNSEALED FROM BRIDGEGATE NEXT MONTH

Wednesday December 28th 2016 10:32 AM
Some sealed documents from the Bridgegate trial could be exposed for all to see. A judge will make a ruling next month to decide whether to unseal the documents for all to see. Two associates of the Christie administration were found guilty on all nine charges for their role in the Bridgegate trial. A ruling on whether to open up those documents will be made on Jan. 17.

