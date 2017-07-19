DOCTOR NABBED, 18 IN OUR REGION BUSTED FOR DRUG OPERATION

A North Jersey doctor and 17 individuals from largely Atlantic County were charged in connection with a huge drug operation. State Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced that 53 year old Craig Gialanella was arrested for writing phony prescriptions for oxycontin and other drugs in exchange for cash. Among those busted were Margate firefighter Ted Gogol and former Margate Beach Patrol member and fireman Ashton Funk who was canned after stealing items from Wawa. One of those charged is 53 year old Francis Clemson of Ocean View.

