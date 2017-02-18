DIRECTOR OF PINELANDS COMMISSION RECOMMENDS PIPELINE APPROVAL

The executive director of the Pinelands Commission recommends the approval of a natural gas pipeline by Commission members. Nancy Wittenberg issued a report that suggests the proposed pipeline conforms to the standards of the Pinelands Commission and the Commission should approve the pipeline. The Commission will consider the proposal at a meeting on February 24th.
