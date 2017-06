A major story developing throughout the day on Tuesday as the husband of the late April Kauffman was arrested following a search of his home and medical practice. 69 year old Dr. James Kauffman was armed with a small handgun and a standoff ensued before he was taken into custody. The Press of Atlantic City reports that Kauffman has been charged unlawful possession of a weapon and other offenses and has been taken for a psychiatric evaluation.

##