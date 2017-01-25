DEP TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE TO OPPOSE CUT IN SUMMER FLOUNDER CATCH

Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin and U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone will join dozens of members of New Jersey’s fishing community, state legislators and local officials to announce their opposition to proposed federal cuts for summer flounder. The press conference this Friday is in response to votes last month by the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission and the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council that could reduce New Jersey’s recreational harvest limit for summer flounder, or fluke, by as much as 50 percent, which would have dramatic, adverse impacts to the state’s fishing industry and shore tourism. The press event will be held in Ocean County.

