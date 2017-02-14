DEMS PULL VOTE ON BILL TO PROTECT SANCTUARY CITIES

Democrats in Trenton didn’t go forward with a vote that would seek to protect sanctuary cities from losing federal funding. President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding to those cities. Some Democrats couldn’t make it to Trenton on Monday and forced Democrats to hold the vote. Gov. Chris Christie said on his radio show this week that he would swiftly veto the measure.
