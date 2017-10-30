Top News
DEFENSE RESTS IN MENENDEZ CORRUPTION TRIAL

The defense has rested in the corruption trial involving United States Senator Robert Menendez.  Next up in the trial will be closing arguments and jury instructions.  Menendez did not take the stand in his own defense.

