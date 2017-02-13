Top News
98.7 The Coast
Monday February 13th 2017 12:13 PM
You are at:»»»DEATH BY AUTO CHARGES AGAINST VINELAND MAN
98.7 The Coast Local News

DEATH BY AUTO CHARGES AGAINST VINELAND MAN

0
By on Cumberland County, Local News, Vineland

A Vineland man has been arrested and charged with death by auto. Police there say that Jonathan Santos was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused the death of Patricia Pennigton. The incident stemmed from a July 9 accident last year that took place in front of the Cumberland Mall. The 26-year-old was taken to the Cumberland County Jail awaiting a court hearing.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


9 × = twenty seven