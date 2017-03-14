New Jersey’s Election Law Commission will be able to meet again. The State Senate voted on Monday to confirm two nominees by Gov. Chris Christie. Democrats and Christie had a disagreement last year and there has only been one member of the commission since March of last year. The one member of the four seats left the commission light of making a quorum. This will now allow the commission to meet once again.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- DEAL REACHED TO ALLOW ELECTION LAW COMMISSION TO MEET AGAIN
- BILL TO CREATE DIVERSION PROGRAM FOR VETERAN’S ADVANCES
- VINELAND MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL CONTACT AND ENDANGERING WELFARE OF A CHILD
- WEATHER UPDATE: COASTAL FLOOD WARNING, HIGH WIND WARNING STICK
- SPEED RESTRICTIONS POSTED ON PARKWAY, TURNPIKE
- NO DELAYS REPORTED ON FERRY, ATLANTIC CITY AIRPORT
- SENATE APPROVES BILL BANNING MINORS FROM MARRYING
- CHLD HIT BY SCHOOL BUS IN ATLANTIC CITY
- CAPE MAY COUNTY GOP MEETS IN AVALON, SELECTS CANDIDATES
- Munch Madness Round 1: Iron Pier Craft House vs Rusty Nail