Tuesday March 14th 2017 12:09 PM
DEAL REACHED TO ALLOW ELECTION LAW COMMISSION TO MEET AGAIN

Local News

New Jersey’s Election Law Commission will be able to meet again. The State Senate voted on Monday to confirm two nominees by Gov. Chris Christie. Democrats and Christie had a disagreement last year and there has only been one member of the commission since March of last year. The one member of the four seats left the commission light of making a quorum. This will now allow the commission to meet once again.

