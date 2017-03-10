CUMBERLAND COUNTY RESIDENTS CONFESS TO RETAIL CRIME RING

Two Cumberland County residents have confessed to their participation in a crime ring that resulted in $20,000 worth of shoplifted merchandise from local retail stores. The two criminals stole items from stores including Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Target, Walmart, and other outlets. 30 year old Chiara Pended of Millville and 26 year old Thareick Archer of Vineland admitted to their roles in the crime ring; they will be sentenced at the end of May.

