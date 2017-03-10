Two Cumberland County residents have confessed to their participation in a crime ring that resulted in $20,000 worth of shoplifted merchandise from local retail stores. The two criminals stole items from stores including Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Target, Walmart, and other outlets. 30 year old Chiara Pended of Millville and 26 year old Thareick Archer of Vineland admitted to their roles in the crime ring; they will be sentenced at the end of May.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- CONFIDENCE GROWS FOR A COASTAL STORM MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
- CAPE GOP TO HOLD ITS CONVENTION IN AVALON MONDAY EVENING
- CUMBERLAND COUNTY RESIDENTS CONFESS TO RETAIL CRIME RING
- LADY RED RAIDERS TO BATTLE FOR STATE TITLE SUNDAY
- OCEAN CITY ADVANCES MEASURE TO BUY FORMER GETTY GAS STATION
- OCEAN CITY INTRODUCES NEW REGULATIONS FOR PERFORMERS
- CAPE MAY HIRES PATRICIA HARBORA AS ITS MUNICIPAL CLERK
- LOCAL MAN MISSING FOR EIGHT YEARS, OFFICIALS NEED LEADS
- MAJOR DREDGING PROJECT TO OCCUR IN BRIGANTINE
- MILLVILLE MAN FACES UP TO FIVE YEARS FOR BURGLARY