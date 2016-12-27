CRIME REDUCTION ANNOUNCED IN NEWARK

One of the cities that has the hardest time with the crime, announced some good news on Tuesday. There was a 10 percent reduction in overall violent crime, along with 11 percent dip in homicides. Officials say a parrtnership between the New Jersey State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, and Essex County Prosecutor’s Office to help in the reduction. While there has been some good news, officials did say more needs to be done as there have been more than 90 homicides in the city this year so far.

