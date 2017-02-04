Top News
98.7 The Coast
Saturday February 4th 2017 07:57 AM
You are at:»»»COUNTY TOURISM BEING MARKETED IN CANADA, MID-ATLANTIC REGION

COUNTY TOURISM BEING MARKETED IN CANADA, MID-ATLANTIC REGION

0
By on Cape May County, Local News

This is why our beaches are packed every summer.  Tourism leaders from throughout Cape May County are on the road promoting the County as a tourism destination in the Mid-Atlantic region and in Canada.  Many local communities including Avalon, Stone Harbor, Cape May, Sea Isle City, and others are participating in the program, providing staffing and materials to assist with the marketing efforts.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


2 × = eight