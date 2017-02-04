This is why our beaches are packed every summer. Tourism leaders from throughout Cape May County are on the road promoting the County as a tourism destination in the Mid-Atlantic region and in Canada. Many local communities including Avalon, Stone Harbor, Cape May, Sea Isle City, and others are participating in the program, providing staffing and materials to assist with the marketing efforts.
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- STONE HARBOR TO CONSIDER $1.5 MILLION BOND FOR PUMP STATION
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP TO ADDRESS VACANT PROPERTIES MONDAY NIGHT
- CAPE ISLAND CREEK BRIDGE REPAIRS BEGIN WEEK OF FEBRUARY 13TH
- COUNTY TOURISM BEING MARKETED IN CANADA, MID-ATLANTIC REGION
- LOBIONDO RETAINS CHAIRMANSHIP OF KEY SUBCOMMITTEE
- HS HOOPS: OAKCREST KNOCKS OFF LOWER, OCEAN CITY WINS BIG
- OCEAN CITY NAMES MARK JAMIESON NEW BEACH PATROL CHIEF
- REPORT: LAYOFFS TO BEGIN AT VINELAND PROGRESSO PLANT
- 82 YEAR OLD DRIVER STRIKES PEDESTRIAN ON BLACK HORSE PIKE
- NJ TURNPIKE BRIDGE TO PA CLOSED THROUGH AT LEAST APRIL