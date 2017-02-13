COUNTY SET TO BEGIN $4.4 MILLION OCEAN DRIVE PROJECT IN AVALON

A major road project is underway this week in Avalon. County officials announced that a $4.4 million resurfacing project of a large portion of Ocean Drive in Avalon begins this week; it will include better drainage for nuisance rain and storm events. Avalon is also doing some needed sewer work under Ocean Drive and is working ahead of the contractor hired to do the County project. The project will pause during the summer months and pick up again in the fall.
