COUNTY PROSECUTOR WARNS PUBLIC ABOUT WIRE FRAUD SCAM

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor is warning the public about a wire fraud scam. Taylor says his office, along with multiple local police departments, have received complaints of wire transfer frauds involving the transfer of a home. The scam involves someone involved in the settlement receiving a phishing email that can collect valuable financial data during the transaction. Taylor says the public should be very careful conducting any business transaction involving a wire transfer.
Top News
