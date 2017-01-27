Top News
COUNTY PROSECUTOR WARNS PUBLIC ABOUT WIRE FRAUD SCAM

Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor is warning the public about a wire fraud scam.  Taylor says his office, along with multiple local police departments, have received complaints of wire transfer frauds involving the transfer of a home.  The scam involves someone involved in the settlement receiving a phishing email that can collect valuable financial data during the transaction.  Taylor says the public should be very careful conducting any business transaction involving a wire transfer.

