COUNTY FREEHOLDER BOARD TO REORGANIZE ON JANUARY 5TH

Cape May County’s freeholder board will reorganize on January 5th. Freeholders Marie Hayes and Gerry Thornton will be sworn in to their next terms of office during the meeting to be held at 5pm at the County Administration Building. Both were re-elected over democratic opposition last month.
