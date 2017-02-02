Top News
98.7 The Coast
Thursday February 2nd 2017 12:56 PM
You are at:»»COPS: SEAT BELTS SAVED LIVES IN SOUTH JERSEY SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

COPS: SEAT BELTS SAVED LIVES IN SOUTH JERSEY SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

0
By on Local News, New Jersey

Police say today that seat belts probably saved children’s lives or prevented serious injuries following the rollover of a small school bus in Salem County.  The bus overturned in Mannington Township, Salem County Thursday morning when it collided with another vehicle.  31 year old Lionel Powell of Millville disregarded a stop sign and hit the bus.  There were no serious injuries in the accident.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply


7 + one =