COPS: SEAT BELTS SAVED LIVES IN SOUTH JERSEY SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT

Police say today that seat belts probably saved children’s lives or prevented serious injuries following the rollover of a small school bus in Salem County. The bus overturned in Mannington Township, Salem County Thursday morning when it collided with another vehicle. 31 year old Lionel Powell of Millville disregarded a stop sign and hit the bus. There were no serious injuries in the accident.
