Saturday February 18th 2017 08:18 AM
CONTROLLED BURN COMING TO ATLANTIC CITY AIRPORT

Atlantic County, Local News

If you see a fire Monday near the Atlantic City International Airport, do not be alarmed:  It’s a controlled burn.  The South Jersey Transportation Authority announced that about 70 acres will be burned near the airport on Monday, starting at 11:00am.  The burn is to control undesirable plant species that lives near the airport.

