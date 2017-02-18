CONTROLLED BURN COMING TO ATLANTIC CITY AIRPORT

If you see a fire Monday near the Atlantic City International Airport, do not be alarmed: It’s a controlled burn. The South Jersey Transportation Authority announced that about 70 acres will be burned near the airport on Monday, starting at 11:00am. The burn is to control undesirable plant species that lives near the airport.
