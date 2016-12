CONCERN GROWS FOR TWO MISSING FROM MAYS LANDING

Concern continues to mount for a Mays Landing woman who is missing along with her five year old granddaughter.  Authorities say 71 year old Barbara Briley was driving to North Carolina over the holiday weekend but neither she nor La Myer Briley have been seen since gassing up their vehicle in Ruther Glen, Virginia.  The Brileys were riding in a Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey plates for the drive.

