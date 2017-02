CODE BLUE ISSUED IN CAPE MAY COUNTY

The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management has issued a “CODE BLUE” advisory for Cape May County effective from 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 9 to 6:00 am Friday, February 10. The National Weather Service – Mt. Holly office, has advised that the temperature may reach 25 degree Fahrenheit or Thursday night. Please be aware that there may be people in your municipality that may need temporary sheltering during this advisory period. Persons seeking temporary shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the County Homeless Hot Line Service at 1-877-886-1325 or 609-886-1325.

