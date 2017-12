Wildwood Catholic High School will honor legendary basketball coach Frank McAlarnen during a home basketball game later this month. CoastSportsToday.com reports exclusively that the Crusaders will honor McAlarnen ahead of its home game vs. Cape May Tech on December 21st. He posted a record of 285-117 during his coaching career.

For more, see the feature store by Brian Cunniff on CoastSportsToday.com.