A major effort by the Ocean City High School swimming team to help families in need this holiday season. CoastSportsToday.com reports exclusively that the team has completed an effort to get gift cards, clothes, toiletries and other items for two families in our region to help them have a better holiday season. The program was established by the Salvation Army of Atlantic City.

For more, see Brian Cunniff’s story on CoastSportsToday.com.