Sunday March 12th 2017 08:45 AM
COASTAL STORM TO SLAM REGION LATE MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

A coastal storm is ready to slam our region late Monday night into Tuesday.  The National Weather Service is calling for over a foot of snow in some sections of northern New Jersey; for us, it appears that snow will mix with rain, we will have strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding at the time of high tide on Tuesday.  Another update will be provided early this evening with more exact predictions for Cape May County.

