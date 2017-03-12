COASTAL FLOOD WATCH, HIGH WIND WATCH POSTED FOR JERSEY CAPE

Coastal flooding and strong winds are coming thanks to a big coastal storm. The National Weather Service has posted a Coastal Flood Watch and a High Wind Watch for the Jersey Shore for Tuesday in advance of a storm that will impact our region from late Monday night through Wednesday. Snow and rain will mix at the shore, but there will be moderate coastal flooding at time of high tide on Tuesday morning, expected to occur on the back bays around 10:00am.

