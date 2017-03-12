Coastal flooding and strong winds are coming thanks to a big coastal storm. The National Weather Service has posted a Coastal Flood Watch and a High Wind Watch for the Jersey Shore for Tuesday in advance of a storm that will impact our region from late Monday night through Wednesday. Snow and rain will mix at the shore, but there will be moderate coastal flooding at time of high tide on Tuesday morning, expected to occur on the back bays around 10:00am.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- COASTAL FLOOD WATCH, HIGH WIND WATCH POSTED FOR JERSEY CAPE
- SPORTS: GREAT SEASON ENDS, OCEAN CITY LOSES TO PASCACK VALLEY
- KELLY, BARONI FACE PRISON TIME WHEN THEY ARE SENTENCED WEDNESDAY
- COASTAL STORM TO SLAM REGION LATE MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY
- NEW INSPIRA HOSPITAL APPROVED FOR OUR REGION
- SENATE PRESIDENT WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2017
- RESTAURANT INSIDE CUMBERLAND MALL CLOSES FOR GOOD
- U.S. ATTORNEY FOR NEW JERSEY ORDERED TO RESIGN
- CONFIDENCE GROWS FOR A COASTAL STORM MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
- CAPE GOP TO HOLD ITS CONVENTION IN AVALON MONDAY EVENING