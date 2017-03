COASTAL FLOOD WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY POSTED

The National Weather Service has increased the weather threat for the Jersey Shore during the overnight hours. Monday morning, the Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, a Coastal Flood Warning, and a High Wind Warning for the Cape. There is the potential for some accumulating snow from the approaching winter storm, but snowfall totals, if any, are expected to be low. The biggest threat comes at the Tuesday morning high tide where moderate coastal flooding is expected. Winds could gust to 60mph during this storm event, which begins this evening.

