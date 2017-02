COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY, WIND ADVISORY ISSUED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The National Weather Service has added a Coastal Flood Advisory and a Wind Advisory to Thursday’s forecast. The flood advisory is in effect until 12 Noon on Thursday for the potential of minor coastal flooding in flood prone areas. High tide occurred at the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge between Avalon and Sea Isle City at 6:30am; our next high tide is around 7pm. Winds today could gust to 50mph.

