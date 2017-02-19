Top News
Sunday February 19th 2017 07:09 PM
COAST GUARD SEARCHING FOR MAN WHO JUMPED OFF BRIDGE

The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who jumped off the Delaware Memorial Bridge Sunday morning.  The man stopped his car on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge around 8:00am Sunday, and jumped off.  The distance to the water is about 200 feet. The vehicle had Maryland license plates.

