COAST GUARD SEARCHING FOR MAN WHO JUMPED OFF BRIDGE

The United States Coast Guard is looking for a man who jumped off the Delaware Memorial Bridge Sunday morning. The man stopped his car on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge around 8:00am Sunday, and jumped off. The distance to the water is about 200 feet. The vehicle had Maryland license plates.
