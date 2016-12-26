The Coast Guard and American Red Cross placed more than 300 Coast Guard recruits with several dozen South Jersey families for Christmas as part of Operation Fireside, Sunday. Operation Fireside has placed recruits with South Jersey families during the holiday season since 1981. It allows recruits to celebrate the holiday with a host family while they’re separated from their loved ones during the rigorous basic-training program. The Red Cross solicits and tracks volunteers and host families, while Training Center Cape May pairs each recruit with a family for both Thanksgiving as well as on Christmas Day.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- TOMS RIVER MAN KILLED IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
- CONCERN GROWS FOR TWO MISSING FROM MAYS LANDING
- COAST GUARD RECRUITS SPEND TIME WITH LOCAL FAMILIES FOR HOLIDAYS
- MAN WILL STAND AS ADULT IN PLEASANTVILLE KILLING
- WOODBINE RECEIVES $400K IN SMALL CITIES FUNDING
- BOARDWALK BASKETBALL CLASSIC RETURNS ON MONDAY
- BIRTH PARENTS WITH LAST CHANCE TO HIDE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION ON BIRTH CERTIFICATES
- NORTH CAPE MAY MAN INDICTED ON KIDDIE PORN CHARGES
- INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INTO CAUSE OF CAPE MAY FIRE
- AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR ATLANTIC CITY MURDER SUSPECT