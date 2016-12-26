COAST GUARD RECRUITS SPEND TIME WITH LOCAL FAMILIES FOR HOLIDAYS

The Coast Guard and American Red Cross placed more than 300 Coast Guard recruits with several dozen South Jersey families for Christmas as part of Operation Fireside, Sunday. Operation Fireside has placed recruits with South Jersey families during the holiday season since 1981. It allows recruits to celebrate the holiday with a host family while they’re separated from their loved ones during the rigorous basic-training program. The Red Cross solicits and tracks volunteers and host families, while Training Center Cape May pairs each recruit with a family for both Thanksgiving as well as on Christmas Day.

Share this:



