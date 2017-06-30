COAST GUARD PUTS OUT ADVISORY, INFORMATION ABOUT RIP CURRENTS

The United States Coast Guard has put out a helpful safety video regarding the dangers of rip currents along beaches. Here is information about the video that you can share with your family:

Following a rash of rip current-related deaths along the mid-Atlantic coast in June, 2017, the Coast Guard and U.S. Lifesaving Association team up to impart to beachgoers the dangers of rip currents and related safety tips. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Corinne Zilnicki/Released)

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/535227/rip-current-safety