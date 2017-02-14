CMC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT UNDER BUDGET FOR EIGHTH YEAR IN A ROW

The Cape May County Sheriff’s Department remained under budget for the eighth year in a row. Sheriff Gary Schaffer released his year in review on Tuesday. Overtime costs were slashed once again, which helped in finding savings. Online visitation has increasingly become more popular. Last year, two out of every three jail visits were done online. This year is Schaffer’s last year on the job. He will be retiring at the end of his term and not seek reelection this year.

