The Cape May County Sheriff’s Department remained under budget for the eighth year in a row. Sheriff Gary Schaffer released his year in review on Tuesday. Overtime costs were slashed once again, which helped in finding savings. Online visitation has increasingly become more popular. Last year, two out of every three jail visits were done online. This year is Schaffer’s last year on the job. He will be retiring at the end of his term and not seek reelection this year.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- CHRISTIE AND TRUMP TALK DRUG ADDICTION DURING LUNCH MEETING
- CMC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT UNDER BUDGET FOR EIGHTH YEAR IN A ROW
- WALK TO WASHINGTON WILL INCLUDE CHRISTIE FOR HIS LAST TIME AS GOV
- LEGISLATION ASKS FOR TRUMP TO REJECT REDUCTION IN SUMMER FLOUNDER CATCH
- VAN DREW BILL TO GIVE SOUTH JERSEY MORE OF A VOICE ON GSP DECISIONS ADVANCES
- REPORT: STOCKTON LOOKING TO BUILD AT BADER FIELD
- DEMS PULL VOTE ON BILL TO PROTECT SANCTUARY CITIES
- KKK FLIERS FOUND IN ANOTHER NJ TOWN
- CHRISTIE EXPECTS TO MAKE FULL PENSION PAYMENT
- SENATE FAILS TO GET ENOUGH VOTES TO DEFEAT CHRISTIE CASINO RULING