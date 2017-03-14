CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR TUESDAY MARCH 14

98.7 The Coast will keep you posted on Winter Weather, just check back to this page when the weather comes to town!

Winter Weather Alerts

Cape May County Office of Emergency Management, visit them online at capemaycountyemergency.net, check the Important Contacts tab for information on who to contact in the event of an emergency.

The following delays and closings are for Tuesday March 14:

– Atlanic City School District is closed

– Cape Trinity Catholic School is closed

– North Wildwood School District is closed

– Ocean City School District is closed

– Wildwood School District is closed

– Wildwood Catholic High School is closed

– Wildwood Crest School District is closed

– Cape May County announced that Fare Free Transportation will not be providing service on the barrier islands from the Wildwoods to Ocean City to include the senior centers in North Wildwood and Ocean City and the Blind Center in Avalon. They will also be canceling service to Atlantic County, Camden and Philadelphia due to the impending storm. All other local service will proceed as usual. The North Wildwood Senior Center and the Ocean City Senior Center will be closed on Tuesday March 14th. All county government offices will be open during regular hours.

– All state offices will be closed on Tuesday. Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency and ordered all non-essential employees to stay home.

– Avalon officials announced that their trash collection will be delayed by one day on both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the winter storm. And, the Avalon Free Public Library has postponed its popular Story Time Tuesday morning, and movie night for Tuesday evening due to the storm event and the potential for flooding.

– There will be no New Jersey Transit bus service for Tuesday. All rail lines except the Atlantic City Line will be operate on a weekend schedule on Tuesday as long as weather conditions permit them to do so.

– Sturdy Savings Bank announced that the Stone Harbor, Avalon, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and the Ocean City branches at 7th St. and 34th St. will all be closed on Tuesday. All inland branches will be operating at normal business hours including Cape May.

– Due to inclement weather Ventnor City Municipal Court will be closed Tuesday March 14, 2017.

There for the court session for Tuesday March 14,2017 is canceled.

– Ocean City will not have trash collection on Tuesday due to the storm.

– Middle Township announced there will be no trash or recyclable pick up on Tuesday March 14th for residents and businesses located between Rt. 47 and the Delaware Bay (Zone 2). Trash and Recyclables in this area will be picked up on Wednesday, March 15th. Please do not place your trash or recycling at the curb until Wednesday, at 7am.