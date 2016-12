CITIZENS TIP LEADS LOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE TO BUST 3 FOR DRUGS

Lower Township Police busted three individuals in the parking lot of a convenience store for dealing drugs after receiving a tip from a citizen. Police say they recovered heroin and morphine during the arrests which occurred on Bayshore Road in the Villas. All three suspects were hauled off to jail and identified as 22 year old Steven V. Turchi of Woodbine; 28 year old Megan Noyer of Cape May Court House; and Teresa I. Welch.

