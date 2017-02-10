Top News
Friday February 10th 2017 07:26 PM
CHRISTIE WON'T CUT SALES TAX IN URBAN ENTERPRISE ZONES

CHRISTIE WON’T CUT SALES TAX IN URBAN ENTERPRISE ZONES

Local News, New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will not cut the sales tax in Urban Enterprise Zones.  The sales tax increased to just over 6.8 percent in five cities that had UEZ’s including Bridgeton and Camden.  Christie says the UEZ program is “wasteful and failed” and may be eliminated altogether.  Some Wildwood businesses have boasted of a reduced sales tax for years.

