CHRISTIE WANTS MAJOR INCREASE IN BEDS FOR ADDICTS

Governor Christie wants 864 new beds in 13 counties to treat those with addiction problems in the Garden State. Christie’s new report on the number of beds available shows that a six county South Jersey area that includes Cape May County has a deficiency of 269 beds for treatment. Christie is making addiction recovery a major focus of his last year in office and is supporting a bill that would pay for up to six months of inpatient treatment for those with substance abuse issues.

