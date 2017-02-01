Governor Christie wants 864 new beds in 13 counties to treat those with addiction problems in the Garden State. Christie’s new report on the number of beds available shows that a six county South Jersey area that includes Cape May County has a deficiency of 269 beds for treatment. Christie is making addiction recovery a major focus of his last year in office and is supporting a bill that would pay for up to six months of inpatient treatment for those with substance abuse issues.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- 35 YEAR OLD MAN BUSTED IN WILDWOOD ON DRUG CHARGES
- WILDWOOD COPS SEEK DONATIONS FOR K-9 ASSISTANCE
- AC FIREFIGHTERS PULL BACK FEDERAL LAWSUIT REGARDING STAFFING
- CHRISTIE WANTS MAJOR INCREASE IN BEDS FOR ADDICTS
- NEW JERSEY MAN USES HATCHET ON KIDDIE PORN COMPUTER AS COPS ARRIVE
- PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN BUSTED FOR HIT AND RUN IN THE VILLAS
- NORTH WILDWOOD MAYOR ISSUES STATE OF THE CITY MESSAGE
- LOWER TOWNSHIP CONTINUES COP STOP PROGRAM FRIDAY
- BOOKER EXPRESSES “CONCERNS” ABOUT TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT PICK
- MISS AMERICA 2018 DATE ANNOUNCED FOR SEPT. 10