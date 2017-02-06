Top News
CHRISTIE VETOES BILL THAT WOULD HAVE PUNISHED TRUMP TAJ MAHAL OWNER

A new bill that would have punished the owner of the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City has been vetoed by Governor Christie.  Christie vetoed a bill that would have stripped the casino license away from any casino that closed last year, or in the future, for at least five years.  Christie called it an act by the legislature “at its worst” and he will not sign the bill.

