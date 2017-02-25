CHRISTIE TO PRESENT BUDGET MESSAGE ON TUESDAY

Everyone will hear what Gov. Chris Christie is thinking about his last budget this week. Christie is set to present his budget message on Tuesday. The final budget message is expected to include the promise of a full pension payment. The state has many times not made the full obligated payment, causing the pension system to fall behind. This is the last budget message for Christie, who is finishing out the final year of his second term in office.
