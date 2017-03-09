CHRISTIE TALKS POSSIBLY EXPUNGING OF RECORDS FOR SOME

Gov. Chris Christie is proposing looking at expunging some criminal records of former inmates. The governor said he plans to work with Democratic lawmakers on the reforms. Christie said in his speech that it is taking it another step past “ban the box” as these records hurt people from getting jobs. Christie didn’t suggest all people should be eligible but also wasn’t set on any one plan as he plans to speak with the leadership of both parties.
