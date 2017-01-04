CHRISTIE SIGNS NEW LAW CREATING HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Top News
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has signed a new bill into law that will help small businesses.  The new law creates the Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program and provides support services to small businesses to help them bid on public projects or perform government contract work.  The program will be administered by the Economic Development Authority.

