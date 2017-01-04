New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has signed a new bill into law that will help small businesses. The new law creates the Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program and provides support services to small businesses to help them bid on public projects or perform government contract work. The program will be administered by the Economic Development Authority.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY IN GALLOWAY
- WHELAN CONFIRMS HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2017
- CHRISTIE SIGNS NEW LAW CREATING HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES
- STONE HARBOR TO GET NEW POLICE CHIEF IN FEB.
- TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS KILL MORE PEOPLE IN 2016 THAN YEAR PRIOR
- MAN WANTED IN GUNFIRE INCIDENT GOES TO HOSPITAL WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS
- DRBA APPROVES NEW CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM
- BRIDGETON AMONG CITIES WHO HAVE SEEN SALES TAX INCREASE
- MIDDLE TWP. BASKETBALL COURT NAMED AFTER TOM FERACO
- REPORT: WILDWOOD FACES POTENTIAL LITIGATION OVER DOG BEACH