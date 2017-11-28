Top News
98.7 The Coast WCZT



You are at:»»CHRISTIE PLEDGES TO CONTINUE OPIOID FIGHT AFTER HE LEAVES OFFICE

CHRISTIE PLEDGES TO CONTINUE OPIOID FIGHT AFTER HE LEAVES OFFICE

0
By on Local News, New Jersey

Governor Christie says he will continue to work to battle the opioid crisis in New Jersey even after he leaves office in two months.  Christie testified before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Tuesday and said that he is willing to play any role that Congress and the administration requests after he leaves the governor’s seat in January.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply