Governor Christie took shots at former President Barack Obama during an event at a drug treatment facility in Newark on Wednesday. Christie told reporters that the epidemic did not start on the day President Trump began his four year term, and challenged reporters to tell him anything President Obama to address the national crisis.
Top News
- 987 THE COAST ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS
- PRIMATE POINT OPENS FOR BUSINESS AT CAPE MAY COUNTY ZOO
- COUNTY HOSTS PROGRAM TO HELP KEEP VETS OUT OF JAIL
- OH, BOY: MARGATE’S 2018 SUMMER COULD BE DISRUPTED BY DUNE WORK
- UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT TO CONSIDER SPORTS BETTING IN NJ
- CHRISTIE: OBAMA DID NOTHING TO FIGHT OPIOID EPIDEMIC
- MIDDLE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE TO REORGANIZE ON JANUARY 1
- VENTNOR BUSINESS LEADER ACCUSED OF STEALING STORM RELIEF MONEY
- HE’S RUNNING: VAN DREW ANNOUNCES HE WILL RUN FOR CONGRESS
- SOUTH JERSEY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER 81 CATS FOUND IN HER HOME
- WEST CAPE MAY TO DISCUSS TREE, VEGETATION REGULATIONS TONIGHT