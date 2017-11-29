Top News
CHRISTIE: OBAMA DID NOTHING TO FIGHT OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Local News, New Jersey

Governor Christie took shots at former President Barack Obama during an event at a drug treatment facility in Newark on Wednesday.  Christie told reporters that the epidemic did not start on the day President Trump began his four year term, and challenged reporters to tell him anything President Obama to address the national crisis.

