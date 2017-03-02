CHRISTIE JOINS EFFORT TO OVERTURN FLOUNDER CUT

The Christie Administration has formally requested the new U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, to put a hold on severe restrictions on recreational summer flounder fishing. The new policy adopted recently by a regional fisheries commission would hamper the state’s fishing industry and the governor’s office said would have far-reaching impacts on the shore tourism economy, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bob Martin announced. Last month, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) approved a 34 percent reduction in the state’s recreational quota for summer flounder.

